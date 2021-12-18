Two men were arrested by Rio’s Civil Police, accused of being part of a criminal organization specializing in car cloning. Vehicles were sold to consumers who were unaware of the false origin of the vehicles.

The accused were captured yesterday, 17, in Catete, in the south of Rio, where they were waiting for a victim to negotiate a car. According to the agents, one of the criminals had a fake ID card. The duo intended to sell the car for R$110,000.

More than 40 people were allegedly injured by the gang. Customers only discovered the scam when trying to transfer ownership of the car to Detran. There are indications, according to the police, that the vehicle stolen in the action that culminated in the death of doctor Claudio Marsili in October, in Barra da Tijuca, was destined for the same gang.

Prisoners will be held liable for the crimes of criminal organization, qualified reception, use of false documents and tampering with the identification sign of a motor vehicle. Another cloned car, also announced by the gang, was seized by agents. Investigations continue to identify and arrest other members of the criminal scheme.

