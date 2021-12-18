Kena: Bridge of Spirits updates again, in this case with the new one patch 1.14 which brings with it some Christmas hats and other news, mainly related to bug fixes and other technical problems found in the game earlier.

The official patch notes are not exactly explanatory, but they do know that the update brings with it some corrections to minor bugs such as crash problems and stability improvements, but it is above all the Christmas hats that steal the show, now a real tradition for the game.

In this case, we find different headdresses themed with the Christmas holidays: the Christmas tuba hat, the elf one and of course the Santa Claus hat to be found in the game as a sort of alternative challenge. Similarly, the Halloween-themed 1.11 patch had brought hats related to the party in question, so it confirms a real habit of the title Ember Labs to celebrate the various celebrations.

We have previously seen that the game’s sales have been astonishing and led to early recovery of development costs, apparently.