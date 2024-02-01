In 2024, rain was recorded on 19 of the 31 days of the month; The city accumulated an average rainfall of 348.9 millimeters

Rio de Janeiro had record rainfall in January 2024. According to the Rio Alert Systemthe city's meteorological agency, the month was the wettest since 1997, when measurements began.

The city accumulated an average rainfall of 348.9 mm (mm), which exceeds the previous mark from January 2013 (346.8 mm). Therefore, the historical average for the month is 161.1 mm. In 2024, rain was recorded on 19 of the 31 days in January.

The Anchieta rainfall station stood out with the highest rainfall in the month: 612.8 mm, a volume 220% above the average, which is 190.6 mm.

“Positive anomalies in the sea surface temperature in the South Atlantic Ocean favored the formation and action of low pressure systems over the ocean, close to the State of Rio. The tendency is for February to be another month with temperatures above average, due to the continuity of the positive phase of Enos (El Niño)”explains the chief meteorologist of Sistema Alerta Rio, Raquel Franco.

The monthly average of 348.9 mm in January 2024 is the 3rd highest recorded by Alerta Rio among all months of the year. It was only behind December 2009 (359.7 mm) and April 2010 (350.7 mm).

When talking about the accumulation in a single station, Anchieta had the 2nd highest monthly record. 1st place still belongs to the Sumaré meteorological station, which in April 2010 recorded 628.4 mm of rain.

Find out which were the wettest months of January:

1st place: 2024 – 348.9mm

2nd place: 2013 – 346.8mm

3rd place: 2003 – 329.0mm

4th place: 1998 – 242.4mm

5th place: 2018 – 236.8mm

The meteorological stations with the highest rainfall volume records were:

Anchieta: 612.8 mm – 220% above average (190.6 mm)

Alto da Boa Vista: 525.6 mm – 129% above average (229.5 mm)

Irajá: 504.6 mm – 196% above average (170.7 mm)

Av. Brasil/Mendanha: 478.6 mm – 154% above average (188.7 mm)

Rocinha: 444.8 mm – 165% above average (168.1 mm)

More rain

The forecast is for more rainy and hot days in early February. On Friday (2.Feb.2024), the weather is expected to be unstable due to the action of a humidity channel over the Southeast region. Moderate to heavy rain showers are expected at any time, accompanied by lightning and moderate to strong wind gusts (up to 76 km/h).

On Saturday (Feb 3) and Sunday (Feb 4), still under the influence of the humidity channel, the weather will remain unstable and the forecast is for isolated light rain during the night.

With information from Brazil Agency.