After the bad reviews and reception that the second season of Rings of Powerthe series belonging to the universe of Lord of The Rings will have a third part that will continue what was seen before and will apparently seek to redeem the program with better quality.

According to THR, season 3 has been in the works for several months now, however, this is not 100% confirmed, as it is not known if Amazon will give the green light to the show or if it will cancel it once and for all, which does not seem to happen, as they are satisfied with the audience that the second season had.

We don’t know exactly when this third season will be released, in the meantime, you can try to catch up by watching the previous two parts, all the movies The Hobbit and those of Lord of the Rings; this way you can finish in a few decades, ready to continue the series.

Rings of Power: Release date and what platform is it on?

Rings of Power It first premiered in 2022, reaching up to 25 million viewers on the first day of release. Season 2, which came out in 2024, had good numbers during the first episodes but ended up with a poor reception from critics and fans.

Both seasons of Rings of Power They are already available with the Amazon Prime subscription, and the third part will also arrive on this platform when it is released in a while.

