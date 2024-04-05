After hosting United, Chelsea will visit the bottom of the Premier League. Pochettino's team is obliged to get the three points from this match, against a team that has a very difficult time saving itself, and that truly has nothing to lose, so it will not be an easy match for the blues.
Below we leave you with Chelsea's possible lineup for this match:
BY: PETROVIC – The young Serbian goalkeeper defended the goal of the blues during Robert Sánchez's absence due to injury, and the truth is that he has done quite well. Now with the return of the Spanish goalkeeper, Mauricio Pochettino seems to continue trusting Petrovic, so he should be in the game in this important clash.
LD: TASTE – The French defender has just returned from injury, and with the loss of Reece James, it seems likely that he will continue to start in this match, given the great contribution the team makes with his defensive ability and his inclusions in attack.
DFC: DISASI – The French central defender is being essential in the London defense. He has emerged as the starting centre-back normally alongside Thiago Silva when there are no injuries and although this is not the club's best defensive season, he is growing a lot as a player and the experience will be rewarded in coming years.
DFC: BADIASHILE – After being absent for a while due to injury, this national team break could have been very good for him to recover his feelings, and perhaps it is time for him to return to the starting lineup. Before the injury he was indisputable in Mauricio Pochettino's plans, so we will see the level at which the French center back returns.
LI: CHILWELL – Also recently returned from injury, he already had minutes in the FA Cup duel against Leicester, and barring a surprise, he should return to the starting lineup in a match in which Chelsea needs to add three to gradually get closer to the European places. .
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – He is an essential piece in the game and the London team's scheme. The entire team's game passes through him, so the team's success in the game largely depends on him. blue.
MC: CAICEDO – One more holding midfielder. Chelsea made a significant effort for the player in the last market, so it is expected that he will respond at a high level.
ED: PALMER – Possibly the signing that is performing the most immediately for the club. The player from Manchester City is being the best of the blues And he is contributing great things in the offensive zone, with goals and assists. It is understandable that he did not want to be a substitute at City, he has taken a step forward and the move has turned out very well.
MCO: GALLAGHER – The Englishman is a key player in Pochettino's plans. Playing in this more advanced position takes away defensive responsibility, and allows him to contribute more in three quarters of the field, with his great vision of the game and ability to filter passes.
EI: MUDRYK – The Ukrainian has not finished exploding, and when he does he will surely amaze the fans of the London team. You can tell that he is a different player, and every time he has the ball, the danger is real.
DC: JACKSON – It is true that he is not yet at his best level, but he promises a lot. He is called to be the great offensive star of the blues along with Nkunku, who with discomfort will not be available.
Goalie: Petrovic
Defenses: Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell
Midfielders: Enzo, Caicedo
Midfielders: Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk
Forward: jackson
