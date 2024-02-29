The date is approaching. On April 8, millions of people in America will have the opportunity to enjoy a solar eclipse. This astronomical phenomenon It will be visible in various parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada. But some areas will have a privileged view of this spectacle in the sky. Find out all the details below.

The 2024 eclipse stands out because it will have a slightly broader trajectory compared to other phenomena of this type that have happened in the past. In fact, if weather conditions permit, In the United States alone, people will be able to see the sky darken during the day in fifteen states. Although total darkness will not be enjoyed, the partial phase will be visible in forty-eight states, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

According to specialists, the best place to see when the Moon practically completely covers the Sun, projecting its shadow on the planet and creating an effect known as a ring of fire, It will be the city of Mazatlán, in Mexico. But this does not mean that in the United States there are no areas where this phenomenon can be enjoyed in its entirety. Although it is important to pay attention to the recommendations because the best time to see it will vary depending on the area.

NASA has shared what they are the thirteen counties and times where the ring of fire will be best seen from the United States:

Dallas, Texas – 1:40 p.m. (CDT) Idabel, Oklahoma – 1:45 p.m. (CDT) Little Rock, Arkansas – 1:51 p.m. (CDT) Poplar Bluff, Missouri – 1:56 p.m. (CDT) Paducah, Kentucky – 2:00 p.m. (CDT) Carbondale, Illinois – 1:59 p.m. (CDT) Evansville, Indiana – 2:02 p.m. (CDT) Cleveland, Ohio – 3:13 p.m. (EDT) Erie, Pennsylvania – 3:16 p.m. (EDT) Buffalo, New York – 3:18 p.m. (EDT) Burlington, Vermont – 3:26 p.m. (EDT) Lancaster, New Hampshire – 3:27 p.m. (EDT) Caribou, Maine – 3:32 p.m. (EDT)

This is the path that the eclipse will follow.

Risks when observing the solar eclipse in the United States

NASA data indicates that 31,600,000 people will see the solar eclipse on April 8. However, he warns that Safety measures must be followed to take care of eye health.

The first warning is that it is not possible to see it using ordinary glasses, regardless of whether it has very dark lenses, This astronomical phenomenon can cause permanent injuries if the appropriate precautions are not taken.

You should never look directly at the Sun, even when it is completely covered. It is necessary to use special solar filters that meet the requirements of the international standard ISO 12312-2. Another option is to purchase welder's glass with a certified opacity rating of at least number 14.