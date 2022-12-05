In Rimini, a woman of Brazilian origin, addicted to alcohol, returned home but entered the wrong door, entering the neighbour’s. The man was in the shower and then the woman, believing she was a criminal, attacked him, even ripping off his testicles. The woman caused him a trauma to the scrotal sac with a diagnosis of about twenty days. The woman was reported on the loose, but apparently she would not be the only complaint received.

An investigation that sees her suspected of having set fire to a restaurant in Riccione where she worked as a waitress also weighs on the young woman, as well as a sentence of 3 years and 8 months (on which the appeal is pending) obtained last March, due to an episode that took place in September 2021. On that occasion, the woman had literally unleashed hell in a restaurant also in Rimini, complaining that the cutlery in the restaurant was dirty and starting to brandish knives against the staff. Furthermore, her boyfriend had attacked a passerby who intervened to calm her down. When the police arrived, the young woman stripped naked and started screaming, saying she was pregnant with her. Officers were forced to use pepper spray to pin down the couple. And it didn’t end there.

The young Brazilian was arrested again in the night between Saturday and Sunday, when the report of a young woman covered in blood screaming that she had been raped arrived at the operations center of the Rimini police station. When the agents arrived at the scene, the woman, in an evident state of intoxication, began to go into a rage, even going so far as to strip naked.

At the moment of identifying her, the girl turned into a real fury and, kicking and “biting” the hand of a policeman. The woman was arrested for resistance, contempt and injury to a public official, tried for express and 10-month plea bargain with suspended sentence.

