It officially arrives there fifth generation of the Toyota Priusthe hybrid symbol car since 1997 which is now offered in Europe only in the configuration plug-in hybrid. The traction PHE extension features a naturally aspirated petrol engine 2.0 liter with 152 HP of power associated with an electric one from 163 HP. The combined horsepower is 223 HPwith the energy to the electrical unit coming from a 13.6 kW lithium battery. Furthermore, the new bodywork is designed with theaerodynamics to optimize the air flow and improve the level of fuel efficiency, which has always distinguished the Prius.

Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid features

The new generation hybrid system of the Toyota Prius features a rechargeable plug-in traction. The 2.0 L TNGA engine produces 152 bhp (112 kW) and combines with a new 163 hp (120 kW) electric motor for a total system power of 223 hp (164 kW). Respect to 122 hp (90 kW) of the current generation in a plug-in hybrid configuration, the increased power ensures better acceleration.

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid plug-in hybrid drive

Range in EV mode has been improved and is greater than 50% than the current generation and is of 69km. This is thanks to a new lithium-ion battery from 13.6 kWh. Higher energy density cells allow for a optimized packaging and the battery pack is then quite compact to be installed under the rear seats, lowering the center of gravity.

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid roof with solar panels (optional

In pursuit of maximum efficiency, the optional roof a solar panels can generate totally clean energy.

New Toyota Prius as it is outside

Outside the new Toyota Prius retains the iconic shape a wedge, combining elegant and modern lines. The flowing and elegant silhouette has been achieved by lowering the overall height by 50mmmoving the apex of the roof backwards and adopting tires of a larger diameter, up to 19 inches.

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

The distinctive shape is enhanced by a wheelbase longer than 50 mm compared to the previous generation. At the same time, the overall length has been reduced by 46mm.

With a width greater than 22mm compared to the previous one, the footprint of the Prius reveals dynamism, while on the front the design elegantly integrates lights.

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid rear view

The rear view is accentuated by a linear lighting element three dimensional.

New Toyota Prius cockpit, what’s it like inside?

The interior of the new Toyota Prius is themed black and divided into three zonesaccording to the new Prius “Island Architecture”: “surroundings”, “driver module” and “floating instrument panel”.

The driver module is based on the seven-inch TFT LCD screen which is located directly in the driver’s field of vision.

The interior of the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

The newly designed dashboard therefore provides for one discreet and lower central screen and a compact dashboard for air conditioning controls, while dashboard lighting is linked to dashboard notifications Toyota Safety Sensewhich sends alerts through color changes.

ADAS and technology on the new Prius

The car functions by driving ADAS “Toyota T-Mate” integrate the latest generation of TToyota Safety Sense (TSS)which can now be comfortably updated over the air. The sensor of the front camera improved now has double and one forward sensing distance wider side and vertical viewallowing you to detect the closest objects first, as well as identify a wider range of potential dangers, including motorcycles and roadside objects. Front side radar sensors now support functions Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

The rear view camera image in the rear view mirror

The increased detection range increases the effectiveness of the system pre-collision, so the system now recognizes motorcycles and rear-facing vehicles, in addition to an improved vehicle and pedestrian avoidance system. The new Intersection Collision Avoidance Support works in tandem to react to oncoming traffic and vehicles crossing an intersection, as well as detecting crossing pedestrians when the vehicle is turning.

Drivers are warned and supported to avoid potential dangers from the new Proactive Driving Assistwhich includes steering and braking support for theObstacle Anticipation Assist if an object approaching in the distance is detected.

Rear view camera

The Deceleration Assist intelligently slows the vehicle when the accelerator is released, varying the deceleration according to approaching curves or traffic. The Steering Assist detects the shape of the road in front of us and adapts the intervention of the power steering to facilitate cornering.

When the new Prius arrives

The fifth generation Prius Plug-in arrives in Europe in spring of 2023.

Photo Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

You may also be interested in this content

Hybrid car tax

All hybrid cars 2022

Hybrid car classification

How the full hybrid works

How plug-in hybrid works

How the mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

Price list PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID PRIUS used car classifieds

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article New Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid, features comes from newsauto.it.

#Toyota #Prius #plugin #hybrid #features