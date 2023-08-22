The singer Rihanna, 35, has given birth to her second child, another boy, according to US media reports such as TMZ and People. The baby, born on August 3 in Los Angeles, California, is the second offspring of the Barbadian artist and businesswoman with her partner, the 34-year-old New York rapper A $ AP Rocky. Apparently the little one was born almost three weeks ago and, although several American media were already speculating about the birth, none of the main ones had made it known. Nor had they done it, and still do not, both artists. It is unknown what the child’s name is, but it is known that his name begins with r, like that of his first child, 15 months older, named RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna broke the news of her second pregnancy in style. In the center of the Glendale (Arizona) stadium, on February 13, when the star was in charge of the Super Bowl intermission show. That night in which millions of eyes from all over the world were watching her, the singer was already news for other reasons, since that was her first performance after seven years away from the stage. And yet, it ended up being so for another reason: the artist appeared on an aerial platform dressed in an intense red jumpsuit by Loewe and two Alaia coats, and showed off her incipient pregnant belly, in front of 100 million viewers who attended. They congregate every year to watch the game, and also the music and dance show that other years has counted as masters of ceremonies with Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

But although the one from Barbados has been away from the recording studios for several years, she has not neglected her other facet: that of designer of her underwear brand Savage x Fenty. A few days ago, before the arrival of her second baby, the singer took advantage of the pull to launch a capsule collection of lingerie for “moms and future moms.” The line introduces three new bra styles bralette and an oversized T-shirt that reads “Make More Babies.” As the singer is used to, her new line includes all sizes (from XXS to 4X) and prices vary between 35 and 60 dollars. And among the images of the campaign, one of the artist breastfeeding her first child.

This is the couple’s second child. The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. The little boy was named after the leader of the rap band Wu-Tang Clan. Shortly after that Super Bowl performance, the couple appeared in the British edition of the magazine Vogue to introduce the world to RZA. Interestingly, in that photo session, Rihanna was already pregnant with her second baby, although at that time she did not even know it, as she confessed in your instagram account, in which she accumulates 152 million followers —with whom she has been sharing images of the evolution of her second pregnancy. “Crazy that my two babies were in these photos and that mom had no idea,” wrote the singer of Diamonds. On the cover, in a photograph on the beach, she appears holding hands with her partner, who in turn holds the child in their arms.

In that interview, in which her first baby was 11 months old, she talked about her experience with motherhood. On postpartum and the change of priorities in her life: “You try to remember things from before… but the sensations, the desires, the things you enjoyed, are no longer part of you because… they don’t really matter ”. She spoke of her “zombie brain” and her lack of sleep for the first few nights. But she also acknowledged that she said “yes” to the Super Bowl because, once you’ve had a child, “you feel capable of anything.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in early 2020, although they had known each other before. A$AP Rocky had participated in the Diamond Tour of Rihanna of the year 2013 and, that same year, the singer starred in the video clip Fashion Killa of the rapper Although the couple was photographed in public on numerous occasions, it was not until a year later – in May 2021 – that the rapper spoke openly about his relationship in an interview with the magazine GQ, referring to Rihanna as “the love of his life” and “his wife.” “I think when you know, you know. It’s her,” said the rapper. “She’s great when you find that person. She is like the sum of a million other people, ”he declared then. There they were already asking him about whether he wanted to be a father, to which he replied: “If it is my destiny, absolutely”, to affirm that he would be an “incredible, remarkable, above average” father. “I would have a very cool son,” he assured.

From that moment, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were no longer in hiding. His first official appearance on a red carpet was at the 2021 Met Gala, which, as tradition dictates, is held on the first Monday in May. A year later, her first child would arrive. Now comes the second. But with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky there are always more surprises to come. in the interview of Vogue mentioned above, Rihanna assured that she would not mind having three or four children: “Whatever comes next. My wish would be to have more children, but I will have the ones that God wants for me”.