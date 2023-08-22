The arrival was a bit muted, because he landed at Linate when all the attention of the Rossoneri world was focused on the Dall’Ara of Bologna. Details, however. What matters is that Marco Pellegrino has landed in Milan and is on his way to becoming a new Milan player.

The schedule of the 21-year-old Argentine (with an Italian passport) for tomorrow, Tuesday, is the usual: medical visits in the morning, then sporting fitness and finally the signing of the (five-year) contract that will bind him to the Devil. Pioli is therefore about to have the fifth central defense in the squad, considering that Caldara is out, or in any case out of the Rossoneri project. Pellegrino is the ninth signing of the Milan summer market.