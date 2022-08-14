Rigoberto Urán trains ‘badly accompanied’ for the Vuelta a España

Although his team has not confirmed it, the Colombian Rigoberto Urán will be one of the attractions in the Tour of Spain, whichue starts next Friday in the Netherlands.

Urán has been preparing to face his seventh opportunity in this race, which starts with a 23-kilometre team time trial.

(Conte and Tuchel: embarrassing ending, they solved their problems with blows)

(Piqué, the new fight with Shakira for one of his great luxury)

No podium, no stage

He just finished 26th in the Tour de France, a participation that did not leave him satisfied.

Urán is one of the Colombian letters and at 35 years He wants to leave his mark in a competition in which he has not made a podium and has not won any stages.

The EF team cyclist uploaded a video on his social networks in one of his training sessions with a view to the Vuelta and warned that he was ‘bad Company’.

In the video you can see figures like Fernando Gaviria, Brandon Rivera and Egan Bernalwho also follows their daily practices.