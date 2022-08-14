Rigoberto Urán trains ‘badly accompanied’ for the Vuelta a España

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Uran
Rigoberto Uran
The Colombian is getting ready for the race from next August 19.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 14, 2022, 05:45 PM
Although his team has not confirmed it, the Colombian Rigoberto Urán will be one of the attractions in the Tour of Spain, whichue starts next Friday in the Netherlands.
Urán has been preparing to face his seventh opportunity in this race, which starts with a 23-kilometre team time trial.
(Conte and Tuchel: embarrassing ending, they solved their problems with blows)
(Piqué, the new fight with Shakira for one of his great luxury)
No podium, no stage
He just finished 26th in the Tour de France, a participation that did not leave him satisfied.
Urán is one of the Colombian letters and at 35 years He wants to leave his mark in a competition in which he has not made a podium and has not won any stages.
The EF team cyclist uploaded a video on his social networks in one of his training sessions with a view to the Vuelta and warned that he was ‘bad Company’.
In the video you can see figures like Fernando Gaviria, Brandon Rivera and Egan Bernalwho also follows their daily practices.
August 14, 2022, 05:45 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #trains #badly #accompanied #Vuelta #España
Leave a Reply