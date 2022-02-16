Rigoberto Urán shares with the boy who hit the wheel, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian has not been released in the season.
February 15, 2022, 11:09 PM
A few days ago a video went viral in which several cyclists, including Rigoberto Urán and the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, They were accompanied in a training with a child, who stuck to the wheel.
The lot was surprised by the strong step of the boy, who never let go of the group. Foreigners, including Dumoulin, commented on the fact.
It may interest you: (Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and attack players, video)
Well, echoing helping others, Urán invited the boy and his family to his restaurant, with whom he shared for several minutes.
