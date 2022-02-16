Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigoberto Urán shares with the boy who hit the wheel, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Rigoberto UrÃ¡n to the boy who stuck to the wheel: 'there is talent in Colombia'

The Colombian has not been released in the season.

A few days ago a video went viral in which several cyclists, including Rigoberto Urán and the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, They were accompanied in a training with a child, who stuck to the wheel.

The lot was surprised by the strong step of the boy, who never let go of the group. Foreigners, including Dumoulin, commented on the fact.

It may interest you: (Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and attack players, video)

Well, echoing helping others, Urán invited the boy and his family to his restaurant, with whom he shared for several minutes.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rigoberto #Urán #shares #boy #hit #wheel #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

'Dry water', Lisbon, Vigo and arms trafficking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.