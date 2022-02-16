Rigoberto Urán shares with the boy who hit the wheel, video

A few days ago a video went viral in which several cyclists, including Rigoberto Urán and the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, They were accompanied in a training with a child, who stuck to the wheel.

The lot was surprised by the strong step of the boy, who never let go of the group. Foreigners, including Dumoulin, commented on the fact.

Well, echoing helping others, Urán invited the boy and his family to his restaurant, with whom he shared for several minutes.