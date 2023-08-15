Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigoberto Urán screams: “One cannot ask a child to pedal hungry”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Rigoberto Urán screams: “One cannot ask a child to pedal hungry”

Close


Close

Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán, in the Tour de France.

Photo:

EFE / Instagram Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán, in the Tour de France.

‘Rigo’ attacks again for the conditions in which athletes live in Colombia.

Rigoberto Urán is aware. The Antioquia cyclist, who comes from having a rather discreet Tour de France, has emphasized that national pedaling is far from the times – not remote at all – in which the titles of the great races were fought.

See also  'A criminal issue': Dimayor condemns excesses in the National party vs. America

Urán, the oldest of the ‘beetles’, took advantage of his visit to the country in the midst of financial commitments to say again that things are not being done well. And that investment is necessary.

(The ‘most absurd penalty in the world’ occurs in Colombia: video of the penalty is trending)

‘Rigo’ asks for better conditions

Rigoberto Urán

“There is material, but the material is in the regions, a lot of social investment is required. The country has many problems and sometimes the resources do not go where they should go. You have to support young people, but don’t stress them either,” Urán had said, after finishing the Tour de France, about Colombian cycling.

“Young people must work from a very young age, a comprehensive education process must be started from a very young age. Children must be shown that sport is a culture of life. Sport gave me three turns and gave me everything that I have”, he had emphasized.

And this Monday, in Bogotá, he stated: “In Colombia, many athletes only eat once a day. Everything happens from nutrition. Support sometimes does not reach all athletes. I was lucky.”

“You can’t ask a child to pedal hungry”he concluded.

More news

SPORTS

See also  Champions: the ideal eleven has two Colombians

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Rigoberto #Urán #screams #child #pedal #hungry

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A Russian woman called a popular landmark of Kazakhstan a pigsty

A Russian woman called a popular landmark of Kazakhstan a pigsty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result