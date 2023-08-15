Rigoberto Urán screams: “One cannot ask a child to pedal hungry”

Rigoberto Urán is aware. The Antioquia cyclist, who comes from having a rather discreet Tour de France, has emphasized that national pedaling is far from the times – not remote at all – in which the titles of the great races were fought.

Urán, the oldest of the ‘beetles’, took advantage of his visit to the country in the midst of financial commitments to say again that things are not being done well. And that investment is necessary.

‘Rigo’ asks for better conditions

“There is material, but the material is in the regions, a lot of social investment is required. The country has many problems and sometimes the resources do not go where they should go. You have to support young people, but don’t stress them either,” Urán had said, after finishing the Tour de France, about Colombian cycling.

“Young people must work from a very young age, a comprehensive education process must be started from a very young age. Children must be shown that sport is a culture of life. Sport gave me three turns and gave me everything that I have”, he had emphasized.

And this Monday, in Bogotá, he stated: “In Colombia, many athletes only eat once a day. Everything happens from nutrition. Support sometimes does not reach all athletes. I was lucky.”

“You can’t ask a child to pedal hungry”he concluded.

