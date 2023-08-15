Russian woman called the Assy plateau in Kazakhstan a pigsty because of garbage

A Russian woman visited the popular Assy plateau in Kazakhstan and complained about the garbage, the lack of toilets and poor organization. About it reported Telegram channel “NEKhabar”.

In social networks, the tourist said that she had come to the Assy plateau to watch the stars. As a result, the holiday turned into a disappointment. According to the girl, only one guide worked for 75-100 people. In addition, on the plateau, where up to 1.5 thousand people come on weekends, there was only one toilet. There was so much garbage around that the Russian woman called the attraction a pigsty.

The day of the trip was also chosen poorly. The author of the publication noted that emergency services had warned about dangerous weather for a week, but travelers were still brought to the mountains.

Telegram channel reader confirmedthat at the tourist location there was only one toilet for a group of 200 people. People stood in line for an hour, and some went “somewhere around the corner” out of desperation.

The dissatisfaction of tourists was shared by other travelers. Journalist Aida Sayzhanova said on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned)that the travel agency forbade her to rent a ticket, although bad weather was expected on the Assy plateau. As a result, the group was caught in heavy rain with heavy winds. I had to return “in pitch darkness along a washed-out mountain road.” The tourist demanded to return her money for the trip.

Earlier, another Russian tourist said that a holiday in Kazakhstan could be a cheap substitute for a holiday in Turkey, but criticized the luxury hotel for the lack of quiet places without children and animation.