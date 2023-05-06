Remco Evenepoel prevailed in the first stage of the Italy spindisputed this Saturday between Fossacesia Marina –Ortonoa and Costa dei Trabocchi, 19 kilometers long, in which the Colombians stood out Rigoberto Urán and Santiago Buitrago.

The Belgian runner used a time of 21 min and 18 s to win the first day and put on the leader’s pink jersey.

The Belgian runner used a time of 21 min and 18 s to win the first day and put on the leader's pink jersey.

Very close

Urán was the best Colombian with a time of 22 minutes and 53 seconds, while Buitrago obtained a figure of 23 minutes and 20 seconds.

Compared to the winner, they were below, but in the fight for one of the advanced places in the general standings, they were close and with a chance to continue in the fight.

Evenepoel was the best, he flew, he gave his rivals important seconds. TO Filippo Ganna, one of the favorites to win on Saturday, he took 22 seconds off him Cousin Roglic, his main rival for the title, gave up 43 seconds.

Urán was 1 min away. 35 s and Buitrago at 2 min 02 s, but both very close to their rivals in the mountains.

Gaviria, on stage

This Sunday, second day, Teramo and San Salvo, of 202 kilometers, ideal for the getaway and the massive arrival.

It will be the first opportunity for Fernando Gaviria, that this Saturday in the initial day marked a figure of 24 minutes, 44 seconds.

Gaviria will have to deal with Mark Cavendish and Mads Pedersenthe closest rivals, but the Colombian has many options to win.

classifications

1. Remco Evenepoel 21 min 18 s

2. Filippo Ganna at 22 seconds

3. Joao Almeida at 29 seconds

4. Tao Geoghegan Hart at 40 s

5. Stefan Kung at 43 seconds

6. Primoz Roglic mt

7. Jay Vine at 46 sec

8. Brandon McNulty at 48 seconds

9. Geraint Thomas at 55s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

36. Rigoberto Urán at 1 min 35 s

64. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 02 s

99. Einer Rubio at 2 min 45 s

153. Fernando Gaviria at 3 min 26 s

