Foreign Affairs: the desire of the US Congress to help Ukraine realizes the goals of Russia

Foreign Affairs journalists called the desire of the US Congress to help Ukraine a gift for Russia. The relevant material appeared on site editions.

According to the authors, this decision of the Republicans in fact will not be a concern for the well-being of American citizens. “American taxpayers stand to gain nothing from Republican efforts to limit support for Ukraine. Whether they realize it or not, members of the anti-Ukrainian faction are helping Russia realize its goals.

At the same time, it is noted that in Western countries there is fatigue from the military conflict in Ukraine. In this regard, citizens of the United States and Europe should ignore the rise in prices for food or gasoline as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainians.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv could lose the help of the West in case of failure of the counter-offensive (APU). The New York Times journalists said Ukraine is currently under enormous pressure from Western supporters as the US and its allies view the counteroffensive as a critical test of whether their weapons, training and ammunition can lead to significant gains on the front.