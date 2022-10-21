the colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran sure with the team Education-EasyPost, as revealed by the cast directive.

“EF Education-EasyPost is pleased to announce that the Colombian veteran has decided to postpone his retirement and continue competing with the team.”

(‘Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with you?’: they question the famous ‘top model’)

(Cristiano Ronaldo ‘refused to play’: strong accusation from Man. United’s manager)

“I decided to continue competing because I like it. I have a lot of passion for what I do. My life is on the bike”, said Urán.

He added: “My family likes being here in Europe. They spend a lot of time outside of Colombia, so if they like it here, that’s important. I love being here, I love riding a bike, so I want to continue for some more years. I can combine my life in Colombia with sports here in Europe and I have the support of my family, so I decided to continue competing for a few more years”.

He is part of the identity of this team, a leader all our riders can rally behind, an outstanding teammate, and a shining example of what it means to never give up. We are excited to announce that Rigoberto Urán is here to stay! More here: https://t.co/t3bsE4DEVB pic.twitter.com/cJnkFu2gNz — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) October 21, 2022

Over the seven seasons Rigo has already spent with the team, team CEO Jonathan Vaughters has come to trust Rigo for more than just the results of his races.

“Rigo helped save this organization on more than one occasion. He is a leader, by example. Not by force. He will be invaluable in guiding the younger riders on this team. For me, Rigo is not just a member of the team, he is a true partner and member of our family.” Vaughters said.

As he wraps up his 17th season competing in Europe, Rigo has been a professional rider for nearly as long as his youngest teammate Georg Steinhauser has been alive, a testament to the longevity of his career.

The years have not diminished his competitive drive one iota, especially when it comes to the grand tours, which are something special for Rigo. He has finished in the top ten of a grand tour every year since 2012 with the singular exception of 2015.

In the Tour de France, He has won a stage and has been second in the general classification. He has racked up a pair of stage wins in the Italy spin and has twice finished second overall.

This season he won a stage in the Back to Spain, completing his treble of stage wins at the Grand Tour, and finished in the top ten overall at the Spanish Grand Tour. As he approaches his 36th birthday.

“These are my last years to be on the podium. I want to continue giving everything for the podium. We will see what we can do for the Grand Tour podiums. That’s what we keep working for. That is why we continue to compete for each other. For me, the most important thing is to send riders and teams to races that we can win and support each other to get those victories. Victory for our team”, declared Urán.

(Nairo Quintana runs again and leaves a singular message to the TAS for the tramadol)(Lionel Messi: journalist breaks down in tears in the middle of the interview, video)