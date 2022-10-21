WP: Secret documents seized at Trump estate contained intelligence on Iran and China

Secret documents seized during an FBI raid on the estate of former US President Donald Trump contained “sensitive intelligence” about Iran and China. About it writes The Washington Post (WP), citing American journalist Bob Woodward’s new audiobook about Trump.

Informed sources said that at least one of the documents featured information about Tehran’s missile program. According to the newspaper’s interlocutors, their declassification could reveal the methods and people by which the United States collected intelligence.

It is noted that other documents describe the country’s intelligence activities in China.

Earlier, the publication published another excerpt from Woodward’s book, which said that Trump knew about the secrecy of the correspondence seized from his estate with the head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, which he conducted as head of state. It is noted that in December 2019, Trump, having shown the journalist letters received from his North Korean colleague, asked not to talk about them.

Searches at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate took place in August. They were attended by about a hundred FBI agents. The ex-president suggested that the FBI’s actions are related to his potential participation in the 2024 presidential election. He called what was happening inappropriate. Later, the US National Archives and Records Administration said that more than 100 documents that were removed from the estate contained classified information.