This Saturday a new edition of the Tour of Spain with a special seasoning for the Colombian Rigoberto Uran, who will leave professional cycling at the end of the last major World Tour.

RigoAt 37 years of age, he has other plans for his life, far from professional cycling, as he wants to spend more time with his family, something that long training camps and stage races do not allow him to do.

Rigoberto Uran

After almost two decades, the Urrao (Antioquia) native will hang up his bike and do it as he originally planned, competing in a major international cycling event. His idea was always to compete in the last race with the EF Education team, That’s why he didn’t go to the Olympics with the Colombian team.

“This year we have a very strong team. I want to give my best to help the team. That is the ambition. I also want to win a stage here in La Vuelta again. There are a lot of emotions around me at the moment. I feel happy. La Vuelta is a very nice race. It will be my last big race. That gives me an extra push to do well,” said Rigo in an interview with EF Education Easy-Post.

Rigo criticizes the 2024 Vuelta a España

Rigoberto Uranin the middle of his talk, he exploded against the organization of the Return to Spain, less than 24 hours before the start of the test in PortugalThe Colombian is very informed about the end of the Iberian race, even though he has not seen the complete route.

Which novel will replace 'Rigo'?

“The last day is a time trial. I like it better, when it ends in a time trial it is very sad for everyone. It is a disaster. Look at the Tour, how sad for the staff, for everyone,” said Rigo.

“It’s a disaster, time trials can’t be done on the last day. Especially in a city like Madrid, which is so beautiful. We have to ride together and that’s it. The same in Paris,” said the Colombian rider.

On the other hand, Rigoberto Uran He recalled the serious accident he experienced at the 2019 Vuelta a España and strongly criticised the attention given by the organisation, saying that it was the worst thing he had ever experienced in a race.

Rigoberto Uran

“The fall I had in 2019 was a s… thing here, and apart from that, the organization took care of me poorly. Terrible, terrible. The worst thing I have ever experienced. In fact, I was going to retire that year, but Michelle (wife) didn’t want to because everything they did at the hospital was very bad,” he said.

HAROLD YEPES

