'Super Ada' is the new América TV soap opera that has been captivating the entire audience since its first episode. This fiction marked the return to television, after 12 years, of Maricarmen Marin, who plays Ada, the protagonist of the story. In the new chapter of this fun family series, we will see how her character could fulfill her dreams after Leonard He was very close to revealing his feelings to her; However, a strange inconvenience would truncate the romantic moment.

On the other hand, 'Pepelucho' would have to resign himself and forget Ada, since he knows that he has to compete against Leonardo, thanks to the fact that 'Gomas' is in charge of reminding him that his 'rival' is prettier than him. Will he give up?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 7 of 'Super Ada'

When is episode 7 of 'Super Ada' released?

Chapter 7 of 'Super Ada' will premiere on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. This fiction began on January 15 and has exceeded all expectations, because it already has a large number of fans who do not miss anything about this fun family novel.

What time does episode 7 of 'Super Ada' come out?

The new episode of 'Super Ada' It will be broadcast from 8.40 pm, immediately after 'This is war' and before 'Light of hope'. This television play, starring Maricarmen Marín, came to replace 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' in the schedule, a series that is preparing to premiere its 11th season.

Where to see 'Super Ada' LIVE?

'Super Ada' can be seen exclusively through the screens of America TVa channel that confirmed that this new production will have a total of 60 chapters, so it could extend until the beginning of April.

How to watch América TV in Peru?

If you are in Peru and want to know how to tune into América TV, here are some options, depending on your television provider:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch 'Super Ada' ONLINE and for FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal, you can enjoy the new episode of 'Super Ada' through the platform America TVGO, official streaming service of the channel. In addition, on this page you can find the complete episodes of the series so that you can join its captivating story.

The cast of 'Super Ada' is made up of renowned actors and other new faces. Photo: Instagram Super Ada

What is the cast of 'Super Ada'?