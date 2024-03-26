The Colombian pedalist Rigoberto Uran is once again all the rage on social media after the training session in which he participated alongside the British cyclist Christopher Froome four-time champion Tour de France.

Rigo He shared a video on his social networks showing his training routine with the Englishman, who had a message on his cell phone. playlist of the Colombian singer Karol Gboth runners trained to the rhythm of 'Amargura'.

Although this is the first version of the 'Giro de Rigo', the organizers hope to hold it every year from now on. Photo:Medellin's town hall Share

“What do we do on a Sunday? Train daddy, this man takes that pod there placed“, The rider born in Urrao said with a laugh.

The 'Toro' has been seen in recent days training with several international cycling stars and continues to prepare for his next race in the World Tour in what would be his last season as a professional.

It should be noted that Rigo was competing in the last Paris-Nice, but withdrew from the race after suffering health problems.

After the training day, the EF Education Easy-Post team cyclist shared another video on his social networks eating arepa together with Chris Froome and under the intense rays of the sun.

“So guys, look here eating, we are under the Sun, a beauty, yes or what partner? What's up today? We still have a couple of hours left, here we are right now, we have a coffee and look, ram, ram and do it. Thank goodness and there is sun because without sun, this would be very cold,” said the Colombian.

