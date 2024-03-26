Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

After numerous incidents in the air, Boeing is under pressure. The resignation of the CEO and FBI investigations are exacerbating the situation.

Kassel – Mishaps in the air and on the runway, stocks are plummeting and now the captain has also announced that he wants to leave the ailing aircraft manufacturer Boeing. CEO Dave Calhoun announced on March 25 that he would step down at the end of the year. At least: As a result, the share price rose again.

Recently, several technical breakdowns in Boeing aircraft caused uncertainty. One in particular: At the beginning of the year, part of the cabin wall of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 broke off during the flight. The plane had to make an emergency landing.

Boeing's list of breakdowns is long – the weeks since the beginning of 2024 have been tough

Calhoun then admitted oversights. He called the incident a “turning point.” But there were further breakdowns, as you can see in the following list (not exhaustive).

On December 10, 2023, an emergency situation occurred on board a Ryanair Boeing aircraft.

On January 19, 2024, a Boeing caught fire shortly after takeoff.

It still fell at the beginning of March on a United Airlines Boeing 777 a tire blew off shortly after taking off from San Francisco.

On March 15th In March, passengers trembled when A Boeing 737 approaches Amsterdam Airport the flaps did not extend and the pilot had to take off again. But that's not all.

In mid-March, whistleblower John Barnett died under mysterious circumstances. He had previously repeatedly criticized alleged safety deficiencies at his ex-employer Boeing.

Also in mid-March, a passenger plane lost a part of its fuselage – it was only noticed later.

Last week in March, New Zealand authorities announced an investigation after several passengers were killed on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Sydney to Auckland were injured in violent turbulence.

FBI message to Boeing passengers: “Possible crime victim”

However, the focus remains on the Alaska Airlines flight with a Boeing 737 MAX 9 on January 5, 2024. No one was injured, but it was close. The FBI is investigating the incident and apparently recently sent a message to the passengers:

“I am contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” it says loudly Seattle Times dated March 21, 2024 in the letter seen by the newspaper. “This case is currently being investigated by the FBI,” it said. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and for several reasons we are unable to report to you on its progress at this time.” The letter apparently went out on March 19, 2024. And it is likely to cause new uncertainty.

The FAA subsequently ordered a temporary ban on flights for 737 MAX aircraft in January. 171 aircraft were affected. The fatal problems with the Boeing 737 Max have already led many passengers to worry about getting back into an aircraft from the US manufacturer. Two crashes on October 29, 2018 and March 10, 2019 killed 346 people. (mke)