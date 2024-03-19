Evaristo is determined to get Tiberius out of his mind in 'Rigo'. The new episode of the successful Colombian novel will show us the dark plans of Evaristowho tries to have a romantic evening with Berenice, whom he surprises with music and champagne. And, while they are enjoying the evening, Tiberius appears at the bedroom door and catches his beloved red-handed along with his enemy. The latter ironically offers him to join the meeting.

On the other hand, Aracely will ask Giuseppe for Rigo to return to Urrao to recover from his serious accident. While Pedro will put Paola in her place. Do you want to know what else will happen? In the following note we tell you how to watch the new episode of the novel by RCN.

Watch the preview of chapter 85 of 'Rigo' here

When does chapter 85 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 85 of 'Rigo' will air TODAY, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. This large-scale production, which has captured the attention of all of Colombia, focuses on the outstanding career of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Uranalso known as the 'Toro de Urrao', in reference to its city of origin.

The series, which premiered in early October 2023, explores the amazing career of the athlete, who achieved high recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled his country with pride.

What time does episode 85 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 85, It will be broadcast on the indicated date from 8:00 p.m. This acclaimed production, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernandezhas managed to capture the attention of the public quickly and thus became one of the most tuned programs in all of Colombia.

In addition, it was positioned as one of the most appreciated novels in the country, generating a large volume of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, evidencing the impact and relevance of the series among the audience.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers have the option to view 'Rigo' free of charge via live streaming RCN Channelas well as in his official Web site. This alternative not only gives you the ability to watch the most recent episode of this highly popular soap opera, but it also gives you access to all the episodes since the beginning of the series.

In addition, the series is available on the streaming platform Prime Video, where you can enjoy the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the previous option, to be able to watch the episodes on this platform it is necessary to have a subscription, which requires a monthly payment.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” indicates the beginning of the official synopsis of 'Rigo'.

Pedro will make Paola 'step on the ground', who will be very surprised by his attitude. Photo: LR/RCN composition

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” can be read at the end of the text.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

