Mark Stoffers

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking action against manipulated videos at a trial in Sardinia. She wants to set an example for women. (Archive image) © Imago/Gruppo Live Media

A man has to stand trial for manipulated videos. There the porn actresses wear the face of Italy's head of government.

Rome – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is on trial in Italy. However, she is not the defendant, but the plaintiff. She defends herself against fake sex videos in which her face was copied onto the bodies of porn actresses.

Italy: Meloni defends herself against scandalous videos in the trial in Sardinia

The leader of the ultra-right party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) wants to enforce damages of 100,000 euros against two men, according to the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Tuesday. Meloni, who calls herself “Prime Minister” and is “Man of the Year,” will appear in person at the trial on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on July 2nd, her lawyer said. If successful, Meloni will donate the money to a fund to support women who have been victims of male violence.

The proceedings have so far been directed against a 40-year-old man who lives in Sardinia. Next week, a judge is expected to decide whether charges will also be brought against his 73-year-old father. Meloni wants to join the lawsuit. The investigation had already started in 2020 in the city of Sassari. The son is accused of using video software to give porn actresses Meloni's face. According to investigators, the films were available for months on the Internet via a US website and were viewed millions of times.

Trial in Sardinia: Meloni wants to send a message “to all women” in Italy

The Prime Minister's lawsuit was also justified by the fact that Meloni wanted to send a message “to all women who are victims of this type of abuse of power not to be afraid to report it.” The Fratelli chairwoman has been in power in Rome since October 2022 at the head of a three-party coalition. The videos were apparently manipulated at a time when she was still in the opposition.

It's not the only reason Meloni has been making headlines in recent days. The Italian Prime Minister recently government deputy Matteo Salvini in the parade was also apparently the victim of a hacker attack last weekend. Accordingly, her Instagram profile was hacked on Sunday evening and briefly taken out of action.

Away from the trial in Italy: Prime Minister Meloni was the victim of a hacker attack

While the right-wing politician was flying back to Rome after a visit to Egypt, a story and a post with the words “Grazie Elon, free Btc!” and the image of a fake profile of US entrepreneur Elon Musk were published on her profile after a cyber attack, Italian media reported unanimously. The abbreviation “Btc” probably refers to the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

The problem was apparently resolved after a few minutes. However, in the meantime, the published images of the fake content have already gone viral on social media.

Hacker attacks in Italy: The number of cyber attacks is increasing rapidly

Nevertheless, the hacker attack in Italy is just one example of many. The country on the Mediterranean is increasingly coming into the crosshairs of cybercriminals. In 2023, the number of attacks increased by 65 percent, more than half of which had critical or serious consequences. In the rest of the world, however, an increase of “only” 12 percent was recorded. Given war scenarios, hacker attacks have almost tripled worldwide, with 47 percent targeting Italy, according to a report published by Clusit, the Italian IT security association.

The most attacked sector in Italy in 2023 was the government and military sector, with 19 percent of attacks, an increase of 50 percent compared to 2022, followed by industry: 13 percent of all attacks, up 17 percent compared to the previous year. As the authors of the Clusit report emphasized, Italy is primarily a victim of so-called DDoS attacks, i.e. hacker attacks that bring websites down. They accounted for 36 percent of the total number of incidents in 2023. (with material from dpa)