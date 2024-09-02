The Spectacular Interview with Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy

The spectacular interview with Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy, winner of the gold medal in the discus throw at the Paris Paralympics, an event in which he also set a new world record, has gone viral on the web.

The boy struck everyone with his kindness and spontaneity, immediately entering the hearts of Italians. Immediately after the triumph, in fact, he declared to Rai microphones: “What should I say? I dedicate the victory to my mother, to my sister, to Roma, to the tenth district, to my neighbor who came to visit me and gave me the flag. Friendship is the most beautiful thing there is, even more than a medal. Tomorrow we will see”.

Then with great self-irony he added: “Do I like this world? Yes, even if there are too many disabled people”.

Who is Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy

Born in Rome in 1999 to Sri Lankan parents, Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy discovered at 18 that he suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Following a fall, he was admitted to the Santa Lucia Hospital in Rome where, by chance, he began playing wheelchair basketball.

“Basketball was too much for me. Then, while I was working in the workshop, I decided to try athletics and I immediately became passionate about throwing,” he said.

In addition to the gold medal, Ganeshamoorthy set a new world record, which he improved three times during the same race.

In fact, the athlete landed the discus at 25.48 meters on his second throw. He subsequently improved the record by throwing at 25.80 meters, while on his fifth throw he further improved the record with a throw of 27.06 meters.