Scott Junior, Funcom’s chief product officer, said that Bringing Dune: Awakening to Xbox Series S will be a challengeand this is one of the reasons why the game will be released initially on PC and only later on consoles.
“It’s one of the reasons why we’re releasing Dune: Awakening on PC first,” Junior explained in an interview during Gamescom. “There’s a lot of optimization work that we have to do before we can release on Xbox and yes, Xbox Series S is a challenge.”
Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5the long-awaited tie-in will boast a high-level technical department. “UE5 does a lot of the work, in many respects, and we are left with the optimization of the assets and the use of various technologies, whether it’s FSR or similar, to improve performance.”
A visually impressive experience
Presented at Gamescom with a gameplay trailer, Dune: Awakening has been designed to be “impressive on high-end configurationsbut we want it to look good whether you own an RTX 3070 or an RTX 4090,” Scott Junior said.
“I don’t think we’ve announced the Minimum requirementsbut the more powerful GPUs from a few years ago should be able to run it,” continued Funcom’s chief product officer, and with such assumptions it is inevitable that the console versions will have to make some compromises, especially the Xbox Series S.
“Our next beta will serve to fully express the game world and test its functionality from start to finish with as many users as possible,” concluded Junior, who could not reveal a timeframe for open testing: more news will come as we get closer to next year.
#Bringing #Dune #Awakening #Xbox #Series #Challenge #Funcom
Leave a Reply