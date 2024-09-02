Scott Junior, Funcom’s chief product officer, said that Bringing Dune: Awakening to Xbox Series S will be a challengeand this is one of the reasons why the game will be released initially on PC and only later on consoles.

“It’s one of the reasons why we’re releasing Dune: Awakening on PC first,” Junior explained in an interview during Gamescom. “There’s a lot of optimization work that we have to do before we can release on Xbox and yes, Xbox Series S is a challenge.”

Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5the long-awaited tie-in will boast a high-level technical department. “UE5 does a lot of the work, in many respects, and we are left with the optimization of the assets and the use of various technologies, whether it’s FSR or similar, to improve performance.”