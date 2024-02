Thursday, February 22, 2024, 00:48











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 17th edition of the Microsonidos Festival arrives tonight at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, with one of its headliners, the Swedish composer and musician Jay-Jay Johanson, who will present his fourteenth album, 'Fetish'.

The so-called 'digital crooner' will take the stage of the Sala Miguel…