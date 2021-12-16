One hundred free visits for the prevention of glaucoma on the island of Lampedusa, the extreme southern border of Italy, to reaffirm accessibility to health as a concrete value. A right that goes beyond distances. And the ‘Visit Lampedusa’ project, sponsored by Doc Generici which has decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its activity.

With the patronage of the Municipality of Lampedusa and the support of Aisg, the Italian Association for the study of glaucoma, an expedition of young doctors left for the island to make available to all residents over 50 a free screening dedicated to the prevention of glaucoma. “For two days in Lampedusa it was possible to make prevention accessible, trying to reduce obstacles”, underlines the Milanese company. But “the distance from the mainland – he highlights – is not the only difficulty that the islanders have to face in Lampedusa, which does not have a hospital, but only one clinic with a general practitioner and a cardiologist specialist. An often insurmountable barrier to the prevention”.

From the initiative – explains a note – a mini-documentary in 4 episodes which will be a video story along all the stages of the journey, as evidence of how Doc Generici has chosen to celebrate its 25-year commitment to the accessibility of care with a tangible gesture. The documentary will be online on the website (https://www.docgenerici.it/visit-lampedusa) and on the social pages of Doc Generici (Facebook and Linkedin).

“Therapeutic screening, even routine, is a fundamental prevention activity and we are committed to bringing the population closer to health and ensuring that they are not afraid to undergo a check – says Debora Guaragno, Councilor for Public Education, Sport, Entertainment and Tourism of Lampedusa and Linosa – This project is an important message for citizens, but also for us, to give us the opportunity to communicate to them that they should not feel abandoned “.

Massimo Castellucci, an ophthalmologist from Palermo who was part of the Visit Lampedusa team underlines: “An initiative like this allows access to routine prevention for a part of the population that normally has difficulty even undergoing simple medical examinations, even in moments particularly delicate ones of one’s life “.

Riccardo Zagaria, CEO of Doc Generici declares: “The distances that health has to overcome today are different” and “one of them is the guarantee of accessibility which, in a country like Italy, also means bringing health to more remote places where people have to travel kilometers to get treated. It also means making sure that people can exercise their right to benefit from a health facility “.