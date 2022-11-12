Saturday, November 12, 2022
Riding | Emma Kanerva rode record points and ninth place in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World Europe
Kanerva rode Greek Air in the World Cup for the first time in October.

Emma Heather and Greek Air did well on Saturday in the Dressage World Cup competition in Stuttgart. Ratsukko got his record score of 78.830 percent in the free program.

Kanerva rode Greek Air in the World Cup for the first time in October. The 11th place with a result of 75.665 percent came from the competition in Aarhus. In the Grand Prix of Stuttgart, the rider still had difficulties on Friday, but the World Cup went better.

“Greek Air was behind the calf in the grand prix, especially in the gallop program, it curled up on itself. Today he was much better, himself and nice to ride”, Kanerva praised his horse in the announcement of the Riders’ Association.

“I am satisfied with the track and the points.”

Kanerva will compete next time in Mechelen, Belgium, between Christmas and New Year.

