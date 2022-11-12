Ombudsman Serdyukova said that Kyiv handed over the body of a serviceman with signs of torture to the LPR

The Ukrainian side handed over to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) the body of a serviceman of the People’s Militia (NM) with signs of torture in his lifetime. This is reported RIA News with reference to the commissioner for human rights in the LPR Viktoria Serdyukova.

According to the Ombudsman, the Kyiv authorities issued a death certificate, which states that the soldier died due to acute blood loss after receiving a wound on his left leg. Numerous injuries were found on his body: the phalanx of the finger of the right hand was broken, the left hand was broken, “and a clear trace of a gunshot wound on the left limb in the shin area.”

“On the skin on the back, on the shoulder blades, there are obvious marks from contact with some hot objects, perhaps it was a lamp (blowtorch. — “Lenta.ru Note”),” Serdyukova listed.

She said that in September the serviceman was wounded on the battlefield and taken prisoner in the Balakleya region. During the initial examination, no signs of providing him with first aid were found.

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that during the next exchange of prisoners, Kyiv returned 45 servicemen and the bodies of two more soldiers. He pointed out that the Coordinating Headquarters of Ukraine for the treatment of prisoners of war provided assistance in the release of prisoners of war.