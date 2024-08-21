Sinner positive for doping but cleared, Kyrgios’ harsh attack

Nick Kyrgios lashes out at Jannik Sinner, who was cleared after testing positive for doping for the banned substance Clostebol.

The Australian tennis player, in fact, wrote on his profile X: “Ridiculous, whether it was accidental or planned. They made you take two tests with a banned substance (steroid)…you should be out for 2 years. Your performance improved. Massage cream…Yes, of course.”

Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice 🙄 https://t.co/13qR0F9nH2 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 20, 2024

When asked if the amount of Clostebol was so small that it did not improve his performance, he replied: “Then why did they take his prize money and points from Indian Wells? So did he do something wrong or not? Because they said he failed 2 tests.”

On the lack of intentionality, however, the athlete replied: “Accidental? Do you really believe that the physiotherapist spread physiotherapy cream on a cut and this made him fail 2 tests for anabolic steroids?. Come on, potato”.

Kyrgios, however, is not the only tennis player who has lashed out at the Italian. Even the Frenchman Lucas Pouille, without ever naming Sinner, doubts the sportsman’s version: “Maybe they should stop taking us for idiots, right? And what about the players who have only been suspended for 3 missed appearances and have never tested positive?”

Finally, the attack of Canadian Denis Shapovalov: “Different rules for different players. I can’t imagine what all the other players who have been suspended for contaminated substances are feeling right now.”