Since arriving in Scotland, the Japanese has made 81 league appearances, scoring 42 goals and providing ten assists. He also has 12 Champions League appearances, including goals this season against Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

If the German’s signing is completed, the Cityzens could get their hands on the attacking player, whose value is estimated at €14M by the Transfermarkt platform.

For the Scottish champions, it is difficult to imagine letting go of the league’s best player in 2022/23, when the club is due to hand over its prize to the English champions.