Fabrizio Romano announced that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City were targeting a signing that was at least surprising, but makes sense. A new face for the English champions and a terrible loss for a historic club?
A versatile attacker (capable of playing up front or on the wings), 29-year-old Kyogo Furuhashi is Manchester City’s target. The player, who plays for Celtic in Glasgow, is a real favourite across the border.
Since arriving in Scotland, the Japanese has made 81 league appearances, scoring 42 goals and providing ten assists. He also has 12 Champions League appearances, including goals this season against Lazio and Atletico Madrid.
If the Ikoma player is appreciated by the winner of the last Premier League, the Skyblues want to first complete the return of Ilkay Gundogan, who will leave FC Barcelona, before turning to the Japanese international (21 caps and five goals).
If the German’s signing is completed, the Cityzens could get their hands on the attacking player, whose value is estimated at €14M by the Transfermarkt platform.
For the Scottish champions, it is difficult to imagine letting go of the league’s best player in 2022/23, when the club is due to hand over its prize to the English champions.
