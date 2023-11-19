Riders in show jumping between the classic World Cup and the Champions Tour

EThere are a lot of people who thought what happened in Prague last weekend was more than great. For example, the Frenchman Julien Epaillard, who won the Super Grand Prix of the highly prized show jumping series Global Champions Tour with his horse Dubai. Many of the best riders in the world competed with their horses in the “Prague Play Offs” and competed for prize money of around eleven million euros.

The Super Grand Prix, the individual competition, was endowed with 1.25 million euros alone. In the Global Champions League Super Cup Final, the team competition, there was 6.5 million euros. According to the organizers, around 13,000 people in the stands created an electric, intense and exciting atmosphere. “A dazzling display of excellence”, brilliant and excellent, was the presentation of Epaillard and his “remarkable” horse.

The impressive choice of words may be appropriate given the requirements: the obstacles in this five-star test were up to 1.65 meters high. Epaillard and Dubai relegated world champion Henrik von Eckermann (Sweden) to second place with his top horse King Edward. “For us as organizers and for the riders, this is the event that everyone works towards all year round,” said Dutchman Jan Tops, who initiated the Global Tour and League (GCL): “You see the best horses and riders here at the beginning.”

Collision inevitable

Christian Kukuk, recently named GCL “Rider of the Year,” also emphasized the importance of the tour: “We wanted to win the championship and we all stuck to the same plan. The team spirit we had this year was unbelievable.” The 33-year-old Westphalian wasn’t talking about a world or European championship, but about winning the GCL overall ranking.







In addition to Kukuk, five other couples from the ten-member German Olympic squad started in Prague. At the same time as the play-offs, which have been running for five years, the “German Masters” World Cup tournament took place for the 37th time in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart – endowed with 436,000 euros for jumping. The Frenchman Kevin Staut won the Grand Prix of Stuttgart, the World Cup test, with his horse Beau de Laubry. Only two German Olympic squad members, Hans-Dieter Dreher and Jana Wargers, competed, because for the first time the tournaments took place on the same weekend.

In recent years it has been possible to stay out of each other’s way. This time the collision was inevitable: “There was no alternative, no place in the calendar, because there are big tournaments before and after,” says national coach Otto Becker.