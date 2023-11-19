Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: The Russian Federation always calculates attacks on military targets in Kyiv

Russian drone and missile strikes on Kyiv lead to the destruction of Ukrainian military targets. This is happening despite the work of the Ukrainian air defense, said former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin on his YouTube channel.

“Whatever they have to hit, they hit. All the same (Russian missiles and UAVs) reach their targets. They know how much they need to fire to destroy this or that object,” the expert explained.

Oleg Soskin also added that in Kyiv they indicate the elimination of a certain number of Russian drones flying towards military infrastructure. However, in fact, these are targets that distract Ukrainian air defense, Kuchma’s ex-adviser emphasized.

“Their (Russian) system calculates this all the time, so they launch as many as possible to achieve the desired result,” Soskin concluded.