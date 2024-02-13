Ricky Rubio is back. This was clarified by the Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, who summoned the point guard for this window of FIBA ​​dates, where Spain – which is concentrated in Zaragoza on February 19 – will face Latvia on the 22nd and on the 25th, already in Charleroi, against Belgium. Two duels in the Eurobasket 2025 qualifying phase and a giant step for the player, who in the summer left the Spanish team's concentration just before the World Cup began because his mind, he said, went to a dark place . He later resigned from the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. Taking some time off to regain his mental health, Ricky decided a couple of weeks ago to train first and then sign for Barça, still not making his debut. Something that he will do with Spain. “We don't know how much, but surely something does,” they confirm from the Spanish federation.

After several conversations with Scariolo, Ricky became encouraged and decided to return to where he left off. “He told me that he would like his first official match to be with the national team,” explained the coach when giving the squad list; “It was exciting; I was in the hospital with my mother. I told him to adjust his expectations, not to expect to be the MVP of the 2019 World Cup. That takes time. “You have to be very cautious and patient.” Something that from the player's environment, they say, is clear.

“I've been thinking about it for weeks and after many weeks working on my mind and body, I see myself with desire and strength to see how I react with a ball in my hands,” Ricky said a couple of weeks ago on social networks to announce that he would dress in shorts. with Barcelona. Just to test himself, to train, to get sensations and see how he responded. “He laughs, he has a good time and he's really good,” they decipher from the corridors of the Palau Blaugrana; “Having him with us is added.” The point guard understood the same thing, who a few days ago signed his contract with Barcelona. It was a just in case, a non-binding rubric, since the player did not commit to playing but he did commit to trying. “We put Ricky's mental health before any sporting aspect. If he wants to and he can, we will be delighted. But it is a special case and he has to do what he really feels and wants,” they pointed out from the Barça club. The contract requirement, in any case, came because the registration deadline for the Euroleague was ending and, in the event that Ricky wanted to play, he had to be registered.

Barcelona then gave him a contract until the end of the season – “it has not upset the cash and it is within the budget”, the Camp Nou offices now admit – but an agreement was reached that the player would not be paid until he started to compete. Money, for once, was not a problem. “The approach was to test himself, train and get into team dynamics, in addition to enjoying his sport,” they point out from Ricky's circle. Barça accepted with enthusiasm and hope, a situation that has multiplied now. “Ricky can play with the national team if that is what he wants. He decides and we will be happy,” agrees an authoritative voice from the Palau, who understands that the point guard wants to return where he left off and also in matches that presumably will not be too demanding. His return to the competition, they add, is another step so that, now, he is also encouraged to play for Barça in official matches. “But if after these games with Spain he doesn't want to, then he doesn't want to. He already knows that we support him in everything,” they conclude from the Barça club. Ricky, in any case, is already warming up.

