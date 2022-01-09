The big day has arrived. Ricky montaner He is officially the husband of the Argentine influencer Stefi roitman. The also actress married the son of Ricardo Montaner after two years of official courtship in a magnificent ceremony that took place in the Haras Dok, located in Exaltación de la Cruz, 80 kilometers north of the city of Buenos Aires.

The exact location of the place was released hours before the wedding, since, in the invitation sent to the attendees, there was talk of a secret address to prevent it from leaking in the media. Also, the now married couple informed their guests that they could not enter their wedding carrying their cell phones.

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman were married in the Province of Buenos Aires, in a location called Haras Dok. Photo: Infobae

Aerial view of Haras Dok, where the marriage ceremony between Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman took place. Photo: Infobae

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman got married

After a long day of preparations and organization of the details of the ostentatious ceremony, the popular celebrity couple agreed, as they recently confirmed on their social networks.

Both Stefi and the urban genre interpreter shared the same postcard on their social platform Instagram. In the snapshot, both appeared holding hands and the caption of the publication confirmed their sacred union.

“ Forever. MR ”Read the description of the image, which in just minutes posted on the Internet adds up to more than 290,000 ‘likes’.

Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner are officially married. Photo: Stefi Roitman / Ricky Montaner / Instagram

One of the wedding guests tested positive for COVID-19

According to the first images released about the ceremony, all attendees received coronavirus discard tests before entering the location where the marriage would take place. However, not everyone would have been lucky.

Ricky and Stefi’s wedding goers were tested with a swab test. Photo: The Nation

The journalist Maite Peñoñori assured on her Twitter account: “First positive COVID in the marriage of Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner. They communicated to security and they took him off the premises. It is not known who it is ”.

In this regard, the medium La Nación confirmed that, indeed, one of the guests could not enter after having tested positive for COVID-19 in the swab test.