The streets of the city of Baikonur in Kazakhstan began to be patrolled by Russian armored vehicles, reports Telegram-channel “Military informant”.

The “Thunder” signal was introduced, in accordance with which the law enforcement agencies of the “Baikonur” complex work in an enhanced mode of service.

In Baikonur, from January 7 to 19, a “blue” level of terrorist threat was established. The city administration asked people to remain calm, and also not to give in to panic and rumors.

During this period, restrictions were imposed on movement in the village at night. At the cosmodrome itself, security has been increased.

The eponymous cosmodrome is located in Baikonur, which is leased from Russia until 2050. At the end of December, journalists reported, citing a source in the space industry, that Moscow was going to refuse to lease 16 facilities at Baikonur. The transfer of facilities to the Kazakh side should take place by the end of 2022.