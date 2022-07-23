The American tennis guru Rick Macci, who was the coach of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, of Maria Sharapova, Mary Pierce and Andy Roddick, among other stars, continues to praise the 19-year-old tennis player Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia whenever he can. Macci assures that Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil will go down in history “as the best tennis player of all time” and that “he is Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Agassi, all in one.”

In an interview granted to the portal ‘Tennis-Infinity.com’, Macci, 67 years old and member since 2017 of the hall of fame of the United States Professional Tennis Association, stated that Alcaraz “was born to play tennis” . He noted that “he’s the fastest guy I’ve ever seen pick up a tennis racket.” And he added that “when you can do that, you can play offense and defense even when you’re nervous” means you can be “very big.”

Macci, who already said in April that Alcaraz was going to mark an era on the circuit, stressed that the player from El Palmar “has a spectacular ‘drop shot’ from outer space, he is very authoritative and has a high-level technique. In short, he was born to do this and has humility ».

“Is different”



Macci does not think it is “crazy” to speak in these terms of a tennis player who is only 19 years old. “Two years ago I started referring to his ability when I saw him play for the first time. He is a different tennis player, very unique. He is a generational player. People will have to understand that. In my opinion, he is Agassi, Djokovic, Federer, Nadal all wrapped up in one. I know this sounds crazy, but barring injury, he will be the greatest player of all time,” he insisted.

“I know it’s crazy to talk like that when someone has just turned 19 and hasn’t won a Grand Slam. But I saw it in Sampras, I saw it in Federer, I saw it in Nadal. I did not see it in Djokovic, because he came a little later, but Alcaraz has the most complete game of all of them », concluded Macci.