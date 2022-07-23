State deputy spoke out after Tarcísio de Freitas confirmed support for Marcos Pontes in the state

the state representative Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) reaffirmed this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) its pre-candidacy for the Senate by the State. She said she want a Senate”strong especially” in case the ex-president wins Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which is running for the Presidency of the Republic.

“Many are thinking about the ideal Senate for Bolsonaro’s victory hypothesis. I want a strong Senate, especially in case Lula wins“, said Paschoal in the twitter.

The deputy said that “not born with charge” and “did a lot for the country” when I never dreamed of being a deputy.

The deputy’s statements come after the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas announced that former minister Marcos Pontes will have his support to run for the Senate.

“When Datena was a pre-candidate, Minister Tarcísio’s speech to support him was that he had a high expectation of voting in the less favored population and would bring votes to the ticket. With the withdrawal, several names were aired and, today, the pre-candidate was announced”, said.

“Before this announcement, I received requests to withdraw and even an invitation to be an alternate. I declined the request and the invitation. Today, to address a number of issues, I spent most of the day at PRTB headquarters. Once again, I had the guarantee of the legend, I am a pre-candidate for the Senate”, stated.

Pontes’ adviser told the Power 360 that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will support your candidacy. Pontes was Bolsonaro’s minister occupying the command of the Ministry of Science and Technology from 2019 until the end of March 2022.

The support of Bolsonarism in the State of São Paulo was Datena’s (PSC) pre-candidacy for the Senate before, but the TV presenter gave up running.

Paschoal stated that before Tarsício supported Pontes, he received “requests to give up” and invitation to be an alternate. “I declined the request and the invitation“, said the state representative.