“Rick and Morty”formerly available at Netflix, has released the final chapter of its season 6 on HBO Max. The plot was a kind of Christmas special that didn’t forget its roots and led viewers into a multiversal showdown with Rick Prime. Now, fans are wondering if there will be a new season or streaming has decided to cancel the Adult Swim television series, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Well, the answer would be in the closing scene of episode 10. “Rick and Morty season seven,” Rick comments. “Hunting my nemesis,” he adds . In this way, it could be confirmed that the arrival of new chapters is a fact.

The season 6 finale of “Rick and Morty” was a Christmas special. Photo: Adult Swim

“Rick and Morty”, season 7: what would it be about?

At this point, there is no specific plot for the seventh season of “Rick and Morty”. However, the sequence in question left a small detail, which could be considered as a preview of what we would see in the next chapters.

When Rick talks about the next installment, he stresses that it will directly follow the ending of the sixth, with the titular duo exploring the rifts of the galaxy. In addition, it is important to note that the scientist mentions that this plot will not leave multiversal adventures in the background.

When would “Rick and Morty” season 7 premiere?

During the Adult Swim 2020 Festival, Dan Harmon stated that season 7 was in production. That was announced more or less when the first episode of season 5 was released, so it is expected that the next installment will already have a large part of its production in progress.

Taking into account the trend of previous releases, “Rick and Morty 7” is expected to arrive a year later. That is, there could be new chapters in December 2023, although these could be brought forward.