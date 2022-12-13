R&F Properties: Chinese billionaire Zhang Li detained on charges of bribing US officials

Chinese billionaire, chairman of the board and CEO of real estate development company Guangzhou R&F Properties Zhang Li has been detained in London. Writes about it TASS referring to a statement posted on the company’s official account on the Chinese social network WeChat.

It is noted that Zhang Li was detained on a “false denunciation” of bribing American officials. Allegedly, he organized a banquet in China for the heads of the department of public services of the American city of San Francisco, and also provided them with accommodation in a hotel. Guangzhou R&F Properties promised to take legal action against the “denunciation”.

According to the agency Reuters, the billionaire was arrested on November 30. He faces extradition to the US. The billionaire is currently on bail of £15 million (about $18.4 million), the largest in British court history.

