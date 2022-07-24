“Rick and Morty” currently has five seasons, four of them available on Netflix. However, on August 12 the title will no longer be part of the streaming catalog.

The news was not to the liking of fans, which would continue to affect his number of subscribers. But much to the delight of fans, Adult Swim’s animation moves entirely to hbo maxin which the pending sixth season is also expected to arrive.

In order not to forget this incredible cartoon, we have recounted the five episodes with the highest rating by IMDb critics.

“Rick and Morty” announces its departure from Netflix. Photo: Netflix capture

“The Ricklantis mixup”

The synopsis tells us: “As Rick and Morty go on an adventure in Atlantis, we take a look at how the citadel of Ricklantis has been rebuilt since Rick and Morty visited. Now that the election is drawing near and Rick and Morty are running, the worst is yet to come.”

The episode is considered the best so far. Critics have awarded it a 9.8/10 rating.

“Ricklantis’ Mixup” runs for 22 minutes. Photo: Adult Swim

“The rickshank rickdemption”

This episode primarily follows Rick Sanchez, who, after turning himself in, is interrogated by the Galactic Federation for the invention of his portal gun. Meanwhile, on Earth, Summer refuses to accept Rick’s capture and Morty tries to talk her out of it.

Rated as the second best episode, it gets 9.6/10 on IMDb.

Rick Sanchez when he builds his portal gun. Photo: Adult Swim

“Total Rickall”

Scoring a 9.5/10 on IMDb, the chapter introduces us to the Smith house being sealed off after parasites threaten to take over the entire world by multiplying through flashbacks.

The Smith house boarded up due to parasite breeding. Photo: Adult Swim

Rickmurai Jack

The synopsis tells us: “Rick is living his best anime life. Meanwhile, in the Citadel of Ricks, a long game played by one Morty in particular is drawing to a close.”

This chapter obtains 9.4/10 by specialized critics.

Scene from the episode of “Rick and Morty” broadcast in 2021. Photo: Adult Swim

“The vat of acid episode”

It all starts with Rick telling Morty that if anything goes wrong on the mission, jump into the same vat of acid. Next, we see an exchange of words between grandfather and grandson.

The episode scored 9.4/10 and was tied with “Rickmurai Jack”.