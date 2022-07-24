The Danish fulfilled the objective of reaching the French capital and was crowned winner of the contest, the first in his record. In a relaxed day, the yellow jersey and king of the mountain crossed the finish line at the tail of the pack together with his Jumbo-Visma teammates. The stage winner was Jasper Philipsen, who won a furious final sprint to claim his second stage. Wout van Aert was worthy of the green and super combative; Tadej Pogacar, best youngster; and Ineos Grenadiers, of teams.

The 109th edition of the Tour de France came to an end after the 21st stage that began at the Paris La Défense Arena, north of the national capital, and ended with eight laps around the Champs-Elysées, making up 116 kilometers.

With this journey it was made official that Jonas Vingegaard is the new winner of the most important cycling championship in the world. The Dane completed all 21 stages flawlessly, with a relentless level of solidity and without faltering on any day.

The 25-year-old cyclist crowned for the first time in a Tour de France after being runner-up in the 2021 edition, seconding Tadej Pogacar. This time the roles were reversed and the Slovenian finished shooting guard, starting a high-level rivalry that promises exciting chapters for the coming seasons.

