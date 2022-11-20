“Rick and Morty” (previously available on Netflix) is about to return to HBO Max with its new chapters. The Adult Swim series, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, paused its broadcasts a few weeks ago and, after fervent demand from fans, is now ready to resume streaming. What will come for the protagonists? A new preview anticipates more action and multiversal mayhem.

Advance of chapter 7

What happened in the last episode of “Rick and Morty 6”?

titled “JuRicksic World”, Chapter 6 of “Rick and Morty 6” showed the arrival of dinosaurs on Earth. Contrary to popular belief, these creatures are highly intelligent and are, in fact, the reason other planets have managed to develop.

In this way, they propose to representatives of different governments that they leave everything in their hands (or in their paws) so that they can enjoy a new lifestyle. This is how it happens: there is no famine, there is no money, there are no wars and other idyllic concepts that get sick of Rick.

Eventually, the old man plans to get rid of the dinosaurs, so he tracks them down on other planets, as they might be hiding something behind that perfect savior facade. Although there is nothing strange, he discovers that they are good, but they attract meteorites to each place they arrive.

With this, he convinces the animals to leave Earth and everything returns to the usual chaos. Rick retrieves his interdimensional pistol and prepares for further adventures with Morty.

What time does chapter 7 of “Ricky and Morty 6″’ PREMIERE?

If you live in Peru, you can tune in to “Rick and Morty 6”, chapter 7 this November 20, starting at 10:00 pm Here we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador: 10.00 pm on November 20

Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 11.00 pm on November 20

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 12:00 am on November 21.

Where to watch ONLINE the new episode of “Rick and Morty 6”?

To see the new chapter of “Rick and Morty 6” or the rest of the complete chapters, it is necessary to have an active subscription to HBO Max, since that is the streaming service that hosts the series in Latin America, after its departure from Netflix.

You can also access the episodes through the official Adult Swim website, where you can find several of them totally free.

The television series “Rick and Morty” was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. Photo: Adult Swim

How many episodes does season 6 of “Ricky Morty” have?

Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” will close its cycle with a total of 10 chapters.