Goal achieved. Second position in the Constructors’ standings and place of honor for Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship. The Abu Dhabi weekend was very intense for Ferrari, and saw the key step in the work done after Friday’s FP2 session.

Between Yas Marina and Maranello the activity was intense, and already in the FP3 session on Saturday morning Leclerc and Sainz collected encouraging feedback in the race configuration. The subsequent qualifying confirmed the ‘red’ tandem on the second row, but a question remained related to tire management in the 58 scheduled laps.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The outcome was decidedly positive, and tire management became a plus rather than a potential problem.

“It was a very difficult weekend for everyone in terms of tire management – explained Mattia Binotto – and we saw it with the Mercedes and Checo. Pushing too hard in the early laps could destroy the tyres, so to have good management throughout the stint it was crucial to be very careful in the initial phase. But not only that, we also needed an excellent balance of the single-seater, and we’ve been working towards this goal since Friday, lapping a lot in race configuration”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“In the end, the balance of the car and the skills of the drivers made the difference in terms of pace. Congratulations to Charles, because he drove very well, while Carlos had a little more difficulty. Obviously we’ll talk to him, but I think it depends on the balance of the single-seater”.

Even on the ‘strategy’ front, Ferrari managed to keep up with Red Bull. Leclerc’s good pace allowed the Monegasque to remain very close to Perez, putting the Mexican at risk of undercut.

The reaction from the Red Bull box was immediate, but in reality they fell into the trap of Ferrari which had no plans to stop early. The wall also managed the countdown to which Leclerc was subjected very well in the final stages of the race, when he was in Perez’s sights as he remounted behind him with fresh tyres.

The goal was to finish the race without risking a tire collapse but also without giving Checo a single attempt in the DRS area, and the calculation was perfect.

Beyond the objectives in its world rankings, it was also important for the Scuderia to return to being protagonists, and today at Yas Marina Leclerc was. Net of Max Verstappen (who competed separately) Charles was able to play on equal terms with a Red Bull, and it wasn’t an obvious verdict on the eve of the away match in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, comes out of a pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sainz struggled more, who paid a very high price for the tussle in which he was involved in the first laps with the two Mercedes. The medium set assembled at the start presented the bill, and the Spaniard had to come into the pits for the first pit stop on lap seventeen.

At that point the strategy switched from one to two stops, a choice that today proved to be (against expectations) less efficient than expected.

But net of the strategy, Sainz did not seem to have the pace that Leclerc fielded today to get to the second final position. However, some news has arrived for Carlos that certainly doesn’t hurt, namely the move to fifth place in the final standings of the season. A problem with the car knocked Lewis Hamilton out when Carlos had arrived behind him and was preparing to attack him. The final twelve points allowed Sainz to overtake the seven-time world champion in the final standings.