After the off-topic comment by Chris Rockthe actor Will Smith he did not hold back and slapped the presenter. Various celebrities spoke about it and Richard Williams, whose life was portrayed in “King Richard”was no exception. The father of the tennis sisters serene and venus williams gave statements about the actions of his alter ego in fiction .

through his son, Chavoita LeSanewho has been his spokesman since he suffered a heart attack, Richard Williams declared to the chain NBC: “We don’t know all the details of what happened, but we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone unless it’s in self-defense.”

LeSane said her father was more surprised than anyone when Smith retaliated against Rock for the attempted prank on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: Broadcast.⁠

Minutes before receiving the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith shouted at Chris Rock twice: “Let my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” It was in his thank you message upon receiving the award that he apologized for his behavior and even mentioned Richard Williams, alleging that he was a person who at all times defended his family .

Chain NBC tried to contact the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams to get their opinion of the unfortunate event; however, they received no response. Chavoita LeSane did not provide any statements regarding the event or Will Smith’s words of thanks upon receiving the Oscar.

It is known that, through a statement, the Academy announced that “a formal investigation has been opened” and condemned the blow that Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar ceremony. It is possible that at the meeting of members of the institution, to be held after the award ceremony, the Academy addresses what happened between Smith and Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

misplaced joke

Comedian Chris Rock tried to “joke” about actress Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, having alopecia. Without measuring the scope of her words, he caused the actor to react aggressively.