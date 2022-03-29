UPDATE / VIDEOThe cabinet will be given more time to list all the facts surrounding the Sywert deal. The coalition is blocking a repeat request for a new statement of facts, but there will be a round of questions with MPs, followed by a debate next week with Minister for Long-term Care Conny Helder (VVD). ‘This information should be given to the House’.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House of Representatives decided that there will soon be a technical briefing with researchers from Deloitte about the mouth cap issue. There will be a parliamentary debate next week, but not with the then Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge (CDA).

Prior to that debate, the opposition wanted a completely new factual statement about the case, but coalition parties are blocking that request. GroenLinks and PvdA, among others, also wanted De Jonge to be accountable to parliament, but the majority does not think this is necessary, since he no longer deals with Public Health but Public Housing.

Political reporter Niels Klaassen about the controversial face mask deal with Sywert van Lienden:

GroenLinks MP Lisa Westerveld believes that more information should be provided: ,,I just want openness about communication about the deal, through a new statement of facts. That is information that the House of Representatives should receive.” PvdA MP Attje Kuiken also thinks that a debate with De Jonge is in order: ,,You can make mistakes during a crisis, but be honest about it, be transparent. The press is also called in, so you can also inform the House.” PVV MP Fleur Agema speaks of ‘CDA nepotism of the highest order’. “We need to have a debate about it this week.” SP Member of Parliament Renske Leijten: ,,The Chamber already asked for a statement of facts, this app traffic was not yet included.”

But the coalition parties, among others, are blocking De Jonge's invitation: Minister for Long-term Care Conny Helder (VVD) is about purchasing protective equipment, so she will debate with the House next week after the technical briefing.

Fact sheet

Last week, a majority of the House of Representatives already asked for a new factual account in the Sywert issue. The occasion was the unveiling of De Volkskrant that then Minister Hugo de Jonge of Health (CDA) personally interfered with the run-up to the million-dollar deal with fellow party member Sywert van Lienden.

But yesterday the cabinet asked for more time: a new statement of facts must wait until the Deloitte investigation is completed, wrote Minister for Long-term Care Conny Helder (VVD).

The researchers will speak to all those involved and will be given access to numerous documents and messages, and the intention is to come up with their conclusions before the summer. "Excluding part of the report of the facts would not do justice to the care and completeness of the (Deloitte) investigation. That is why I am unfortunately unable to share a factual statement as long as the investigation is ongoing," wrote Helder.

The coalition is therefore resigned to that. However, political groups are exerting pressure on the cabinet to speed up the investigation that must be completed ‘before the summer’. The completion date of the study has been postponed several times.

