Richard Pena, the actor in charge of providing the voice in off of First Dates at the beginning of the program and to introduce some of the diners, explained a new couple term.

After his classic: “Hasn’t it been a perfect night to find love?”, the Barcelona interpreter commented that “The so-called DADT couples are beginning to spread”.

“That is to say, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell). “They are open couples where they don’t tell each other anything about the lives they lead separately,” he said.

‘First Dates’ logo. MEDIASET

The actor added that these couples do it to “eliminate the suffering of jealousy”and asked viewers if they would be able to have a relationship like that.

And this type of relationship consists of one or both people maintain a certain level of openness regarding the possibility of interacting with other people outside the couple, but with the condition of not talking openly about it.





Furthermore, between the members of the couple there is an agreement in which both consent to a structure in which are free to search and participate in other types of linksboth romantic and intimate, with the exception of never talking about it.

“Tonight they come to First Dates singles who today are going to tell each other everything“said the Barcelonan, giving way to the presentations of the daters who were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s restaurant of love.