The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has forced the central government to pay 652,000 euros to the Boadilla del Monte City Council for the damage caused by the Filomena storm of January 2021.

The ruling partially upholds the City Council’s appeal against a resolution of the Delegation of the Government of the Community of Madrid, dated December 16, 2021.

On February 18, 2021, the Boadilla del Monte City Council requested a subsidy for 100% of the emergency expenses, detailing the contractor, invoices, amount and concepts, caused by the aforementioned storm.

To do this, it provided a list of invoices from a first request for different snow removal jobs, machinery rental, tree pruning, cleaning, blankets and emergency work. It was understood that the requirements were met for the expenses to be subsidized by proving with the documentation provided that the emergency caused gave rise to eligible expenses.

The magistrates conclude that the actions carried out as a consequence of the emergency caused by the Filomena storm whose devastating effects are not questioned should be subsidized, but always within certain limits such as temporary ones, “for be immediate and essential for the safety of people, rescue, avoidance of damageIn short, what is really urgent in these cases.”

The Chamber accepts “the partial raid, and what is not raided is estimated in part, so that the expenses incurred by the snow removal and cleaning work must be included in the subsidy in the detailed invoices.”