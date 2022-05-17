The changes in FIFA have led to different teams competing for soccer players in legal conditions to represent more than one national representative, one of them is the Mexican team. El Tri has been played mainly with young talented CONCACAF teams, winning some like Efraín Álvarez and Julián Araujo and losing other players like Ricardo Pepi.
The most recent and by far the most anticipated case is that of Marcelo Flores. The talented Arsenal footballer has made it official that he was turning down the Canada and England national teams and will represent the Mexican national team for the rest of his career. Now, the next case could be that of Richard Ledezma.
Alex Carrasquedo from Embajadores Aztecas and AS México informs that the PSV soccer player, who already works with the farmers’ first team, would have decided to leave the United States aside and will choose to represent the Mexican team, considering that it is the best option for his career, for which he would already be processing his passport from Mexican territory. Such is Richard’s intention, that the United States coaching staff would have already called the player to offer him a direct position in the senior team, as an act of temptation to prevent him from ending up in Martino’s Tri.
Richard Ledezma choose Mexican team ahead United States
